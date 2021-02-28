Shooting on Haltnorth Walk kills 51-year-old man, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 51-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning, Cleveland Police said.
The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday near the 6000 block of Haltnorth Walk.
Officers found the victim on the ground outside, according to a statement from police.
EMS took the victim to MetroHealth, where he was pronounced deceased.
Nearby residents told police they heard gunshots, police said, but no one admitted to witnessing the shooting.
A passerby found the victim and called police, according to a statement from police.
Call Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5464 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME with information regarding this crime.
