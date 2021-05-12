Ohio Gov. DeWine to give statewide address on Wednesday to update progress in fight against coronavirus

Ohio Gov. DeWine to give statewide address on Wednesday to update progress in fight against coronavirus
Mass vaccination site in Dayton (Source: Gov. DeWine Twitter)
By Chris Anderson | May 12, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT - Updated May 12 at 11:19 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor announced that he will be holding an early-evening address on Wednesday to update Ohioans on the progress in the fight against the coronavirus.

According to his office, Gov. DeWine’s remarks are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

19 News will live stream the governor’s statewide address.

The governor is also expected to discuss the state’s progress towards reaching the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday’s briefing will be the first time Gov. DeWine spoke publicly this week regarding the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.