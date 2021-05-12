Ohio Gov. DeWine to give statewide address on Wednesday to update progress in fight against coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor announced that he will be holding an early-evening address on Wednesday to update Ohioans on the progress in the fight against the coronavirus.
According to his office, Gov. DeWine’s remarks are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
19 News will live stream the governor’s statewide address.
The governor is also expected to discuss the state’s progress towards reaching the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday’s briefing will be the first time Gov. DeWine spoke publicly this week regarding the pandemic.
