Coast Guard pulls body out of the Cuyahoga River
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Coast Guard pulled a body out of the Cuyahoga River around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
A person spotted the body near the W. 3rd Street Bridge and called 911.
The victim, a man, was pulled onto the Coast Guard boat at 10:41 a.m.
The man’s name has not been released and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death.
