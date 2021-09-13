Coast Guard pulls body out of the Cuyahoga River

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Coast Guard pulled a body out of the Cuyahoga River around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

A person spotted the body near the W. 3rd Street Bridge and called 911.

A man's body was pulled from the Cuyahoga River on Sept. 13, 2021. ((Source: WOIO))

The victim, a man, was pulled onto the Coast Guard boat at 10:41 a.m.

The man’s name has not been released and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death.

