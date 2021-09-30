Introducing Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood: Building a Better CLE
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our communities are ready for a comeback: creating new jobs, building new homes and embracing old friends again. But every comeback has its challenges.
19 News is committed to telling your stories — the good and the bad.
That’s why we’ve started a project called Building a Better CLE. We will celebrate the good, put a spotlight on the struggles, and ask the tough questions that will lead to solutions.
Each month will feature a different Cleveland neighborhood, starting with the Detroit-Shoreway.
Our afternoon newscasts will broadcast live today from the Capitol Theatre.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.