2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Introducing Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood: Building a Better CLE

Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood
Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Stannie Grimes
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our communities are ready for a comeback: creating new jobs, building new homes and embracing old friends again. But every comeback has its challenges.

19 News is committed to telling your stories — the good and the bad.

That’s why we’ve started a project called Building a Better CLE. We will celebrate the good, put a spotlight on the struggles, and ask the tough questions that will lead to solutions.

Each month will feature a different Cleveland neighborhood, starting with the Detroit-Shoreway.

Our afternoon newscasts will broadcast live today from the Capitol Theatre.

Non-profit tries to make housing affordable in Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood
Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood sees boost as business booms
Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway residents fight for 109-year-old Lake Avenue Bridge repairs
Longtime business booming in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Lenmuel Brown (Source: ATF)
ATF offers reward for man wanted in Canton-area crimes
Longtime business booming in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood
Longtime business booming in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood
Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood sees boost as business booms
Godwin McNeal
Greater Cleveland RTA operator retires after driving bus for 45 years, over 1 million miles