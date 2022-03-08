Suspected drunken driver indicted by Medina County Grand Jury

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of driving drunk and causing a serious accident on a total of three charges.

David Landrum, 34, is charged with aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and OVI.

Medina police said on Feb. 21, Landrum crashed into a car on Lafayette Road as the driver was making a turn into a driveway.

Medina accident ((Source: Family))

The victim, Alexis Culver, 21, was trapped in her car.

Family members told 19 News, Culver underwent several emergency surgeries.

David Landrum ((Source: Medina police))

Landrum fled, but was later arrested and transported to a local hospital, according to police.

He will be arraigned on March 24.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.