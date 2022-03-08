Suspected drunken driver indicted by Medina County Grand Jury
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of driving drunk and causing a serious accident on a total of three charges.
David Landrum, 34, is charged with aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and OVI.
Medina police said on Feb. 21, Landrum crashed into a car on Lafayette Road as the driver was making a turn into a driveway.
The victim, Alexis Culver, 21, was trapped in her car.
Family members told 19 News, Culver underwent several emergency surgeries.
Landrum fled, but was later arrested and transported to a local hospital, according to police.
He will be arraigned on March 24.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.