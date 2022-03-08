2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspected drunken driver indicted by Medina County Grand Jury

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of driving drunk and causing a serious accident on a total of three charges.

David Landrum, 34, is charged with aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and OVI.

Medina police said on Feb. 21, Landrum crashed into a car on Lafayette Road as the driver was making a turn into a driveway.

Medina accident
Medina accident((Source: Family))

The victim, Alexis Culver, 21, was trapped in her car.

Family members told 19 News, Culver underwent several emergency surgeries.

David Landrum
David Landrum((Source: Medina police))

Landrum fled, but was later arrested and transported to a local hospital, according to police.

He will be arraigned on March 24.

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Man found asleep at the wheel with cocked gun and marijuana in car, Wickliffe Police say
Suspect tries doors throughout Ohio City building to find unlocked apartment, Cleveland Police say
