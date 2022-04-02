Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman Saturday morning at a residence in the 14000 block of Calderdale Lane.

Strongsville Police Department officers and EMS personnel were dispatched to the scene at about 11:30 a.m., after receiving a 911 call reporting two people had been shot near the Avery Walden housing development.

Upon arrival, they found Kevin Keefe and Carrie Keefe, both with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Despite efforts by paramedics, Kevin Keefe was pronounced dead at the scene,

Carrie Keefe was transported to the South West Emergency Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said the incident is being investigated as a potential murder-suicide and provided no further details.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

