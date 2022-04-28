81-year-old Cleveland man convicted of trying to meet up with teenager for sexual activity

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found an 81-year-old Cleveland man guilty of all charges in connection with trying to meet up with whom he thought was a 15-year-old boy for sexual activity.

James Corcoran’s trial began Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Andrew Santoli and the jury reached a verdict Thursday morning.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Corcoran had sexually explicit online conversations with whom he thought was a 15-year-old boy, but was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.

James Corcoran ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Following the conversations, Corcoran traveled to a pre-arranged location to meet up with the teenager and was arrested on the scene.

Corcoran’s attorney said during the trial his client thought the male was 18.

Corcoran was convicted of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possessing criminal tools.

He will be sentenced on June 1.

