Invasive lanternfly that can cause ‘some serious damage’ spotted in Cleveland

Lanternflies discovered in West 117th Street infestation
Lanternflies discovered in West 117th Street infestation
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Experts said an invasive insect was spotted recently in Cleveland.

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the spotted lanternfly was discovered hatching from egg masses near Cleveland West 117th Street.

Spotted lanternflies can be destructive to trees or plants, and can cause issues like molding and wilting.

Sightings of a spotted lanternfly can be reported to the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614-728-6400.

