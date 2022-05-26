2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

5 teens in custody for assaulting woman during robbery attempt, Lakewood police say

(WRDW)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was pushed to the ground and punched in the face during an attempt robbery, Lakewood police said.

According to officers, the attack happened Wednesday morning in the 14500 block of Madison Avenue, outside of an apartment building.

Five teenagers tried to grab her car keys as she was walking towards the building, said police.

Police said the juveniles swarmed around her, pushed her to the ground and struck her several times in the face.

The woman was not seriously injured.

All five juveniles fled the area and were captured by police within the hour.

Lakewood police said the suspects range in ages from 14-16.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Shirley Graziano and her mother, Diane Eyring, along with their Crisis Response Canines, Zodiac...
Northeast Ohio mother, daughter team heads to Texas for relief with Crisis Response Canines
(Source: Akron police)
2 masked men rob Akron bank, flee with undisclosed amount of money
Johnathan Green (Source: U.S. Marshals)
Geauga County fugitive wanted for robbery, kidnapping surrenders
LeBron James
LeBron James surprises Akron students for final day at I Promise School (photos)