5 teens in custody for assaulting woman during robbery attempt, Lakewood police say

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was pushed to the ground and punched in the face during an attempt robbery, Lakewood police said.

According to officers, the attack happened Wednesday morning in the 14500 block of Madison Avenue, outside of an apartment building.

Five teenagers tried to grab her car keys as she was walking towards the building, said police.

Police said the juveniles swarmed around her, pushed her to the ground and struck her several times in the face.

The woman was not seriously injured.

All five juveniles fled the area and were captured by police within the hour.

Lakewood police said the suspects range in ages from 14-16.

