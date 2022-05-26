Brunswick police continue extra patrols after rumor about high school student circulates
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brunswick Division of Police said officers will be continuing to conduct extra patrols of all of the district’s school buildings after a rumor involving a student circulated on social media.
According to Brunswick police, investigators were made aware of the social media rumor on Wednesday, which referenced a high school student being suspended.
As of Wednesday afternoon, police said no credible threats have been substantiated.
Suspicious activity can be reported to Brunswick police by calling 330-225-9111.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.