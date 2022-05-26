2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Brunswick police continue extra patrols after rumor about high school student circulates

Brunswick High School
Brunswick High School(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brunswick Division of Police said officers will be continuing to conduct extra patrols of all of the district’s school buildings after a rumor involving a student circulated on social media.

According to Brunswick police, investigators were made aware of the social media rumor on Wednesday, which referenced a high school student being suspended.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police said no credible threats have been substantiated.

Suspicious activity can be reported to Brunswick police by calling 330-225-9111.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Map of I-480 crash location
Crash in I-480 construction zone disrupts morning commute
Theft suspect breaks into auto center in Cleveland, police say
Theft suspect breaks into auto center in Cleveland, police say
NBA All-Star game brought almost $250M to Cleveland
NBA All-Star game brought almost $250M to Cleveland
Duo break into Sam Sleedz Drive-Thru, steal numerous items, Akron Police say
Duo break into Sam Sleedz Drive-Thru, steal numerous items, Akron Police say