CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a theft suspect broke into George’s Auto Center and Sales, and detectives need help identifying them.

The breaking and entering and theft happened at 16415 Lorain Ave. at 5:10 a.m. on May 22, according to police.

Take a close look at the suspect in these surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Theft suspect breaks into auto center in Cleveland, police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this breaking and entering and theft, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 216-252-7463.

Reference case #2022-142298 with your tips.

