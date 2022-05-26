Theft suspect breaks into auto center in Cleveland, police say
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a theft suspect broke into George’s Auto Center and Sales, and detectives need help identifying them.
The breaking and entering and theft happened at 16415 Lorain Ave. at 5:10 a.m. on May 22, according to police.
Take a close look at the suspect in these surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:
If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this breaking and entering and theft, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 216-252-7463.
Reference case #2022-142298 with your tips.
