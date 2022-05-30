2 Strong 4 Bullies
US Marshals: Cleveland man wanted for federal drug charges

Michael Pedicini is wanted for federal drug charges, according to U.S. Marshals.(Source: US Marshal's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is wanted for federal drug charges, according to U.S. Marshals.

Michael Pedicini, 32, is wanted by the Marshals and the FBI for conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, PCP and marijuana, according to a press release.

Pedicini was one of 22 people arrested on May 25 based on a federal indictment, the release said, adding that Pedicini is the only remaining fugitive.

Pedicini was previously convicted of weapons offenses, theft, drug charges, contempt and probation violations, the release.

Pedicini is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds, police said.

Pedicini was last known to be living in the Lakewood and Cleveland areas, police said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833.

