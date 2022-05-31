3-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after ‘serious crash’ on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are investigating a crash involving a 3-year-old pedestrian that occurred late Monday night on the city of Cleveland’s East side.

Investigators said the “serious crash” was reported in the parking lot near the East 72nd Street fishing area at Gordon Park after 7 p.m.

The 3-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and taken by his parents to University Hospitals, according to Cleveland Metroparks. His condition is not known at this time.

The driver who hit the child has been identified.

While Cleveland police provided initial details, investigators with the Cleveland Metroparks system are the lead investigators in the pedestrian-involved crash.

**NOTE: The victim was initially listed by Cleveland police as a 2-year-old, but Cleveland Metroparks identified the victim as a 3-year-old boy.

