97-year-old WWII veteran goes on trip of a lifetime, honored in Normandy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native, 97-year-old World War II veteran, Robert Sabetay is on the trip of a lifetime.

He left today for Normandy, France for a week-long series of events and commemorations for the 78th anniversary of D-Day.

“Well, I had a lot of close calls. Well, it makes me feel good. I’ve still got my facilities,” said Sabetay.

Rich Riley, of the Best Defense Foundation, joined Sabetay as his caretaker, the foundation and Delta Airlines making this trip possible.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime you know how many chances do you get to go back with people who are heroes to you to experience firsthand what they haven’t witnessed since 1945,” said Riley.

Riley also has personal ties to Normandy - his friends who served in World War II.

Before leaving for this trip, Riley and Sabetay met up a few times, and said they hit off right away.

Rich Riley, of the Best Defense Foundation, joined Sabetay as his caretaker, the foundation and Delta Airlines making this trip possible. (Source: WOIO)

“I feel like we’re best friends already and I feel that when we come back to Cleveland on June 8th, we will be inseparable.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.