2 more Sheffield Lake police officers file racial, sexual discrimination complaints against former chief

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been nearly a year since a shocking video of a racist incident involving the former Sheffield Lake police chief went viral.

On June 17, 19 News learned that even more officers from the department are saying they were targeted by former Sheffield Lake Police Chief Anthony Campo too.

It is difficult to forget the infamous video from June 2021.

A surveillance camera captured Campo putting a note on the jacket of the only Black police officer on the force, Keith Pool.

The note read “Ku Klux Klan.”

“I would have rather at that point for him to have hit me in my face,” Pool told 19 News last year.

19 News has learned a Latino Sheffield Lake police officer has filed a discrimination complaint against the former chief with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.

According to that officer’s attorney, that officer, whose name has not yet been released, will break his silence next week.

The Latino officer claims he was harassed by the chief because of his race and religion.

19 News has learned the Ohio Civil Rights Commission is currently investigating three claims of racial and sexual harassment against the chief, that includes this officer and Officer Pool.

“I felt like I had been hit by a sledgehammer,” recalled Pool.

Campo wasn’t fired.

He was able to retire after 32 years in the department and eight years as chief.

Last year 19 News interviewed Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring about it and he actually cried on camera.

“I don’t want this as a reflection on any of our employees because they’re just as sad about this as I am,” said Mayor Dennis Bring. “I’ve lived here 63 years. We’ve strived to make this city better, and I think we have and when something like this happens one person to destroy everything, we’ve worked hard for is just so heartbreaking. I mean bad.”

19 News tried to talk to the mayor about these new allegations on Friday, but he told us he could not comment on it.

We went to the former police chief’s home but he wasn’t there. When we tried last year, he was furious and refused to talk to us.

“Do I need to call the police to have you removed?” the former chief yelled.

“Okay so you don’t want to give us your side of the story?” asked 19 reporter Kelly Kennedy.

“Get off my property right now!” Campo screamed. Last year

Pool’s attorney told us last year that he was suing the city for discrimination.

“It’s time that the city of Sheffield Lake comes clean about the racist history of it’s former police chief,” said Joseph Peiffer, managing partner, Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway.

On June 21, that Latino police officer we mentioned and his attorneys, Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise, will hold a video-based news conference where that officer will share his story for the first time.

We are told Officer Pool will also be speaking.

