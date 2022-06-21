2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former Newburgh Heights mayor sentenced for campaign finance crimes

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Newburgh Heights mayor was sentenced on Tuesday by a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge.

Trevor Elkins previously pleaded guilty to attempted theft in office and attempted perjury in matters relating to elections for crimes that occurred in a six-month timespan, beginning in January 2017.

As part of the plea deal, Elkins cannot run in any Cuyahoga County election for the 2024 and 2028 cycles.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Deshaun Watson
Attorney: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson reaches settlement with 20 women claiming sexual misconduct
(Source: Parma police)
Parma police find puppy stolen from Petland
Gregory Casstevens (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Euclid police arrest man for murder of his roommate
19 News
Cleveland EMS: 19-year-old shot overnight in Union-Miles neighborhood