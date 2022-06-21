Former Newburgh Heights mayor sentenced for campaign finance crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Newburgh Heights mayor was sentenced on Tuesday by a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge.

Trevor Elkins previously pleaded guilty to attempted theft in office and attempted perjury in matters relating to elections for crimes that occurred in a six-month timespan, beginning in January 2017.

As part of the plea deal, Elkins cannot run in any Cuyahoga County election for the 2024 and 2028 cycles.

This story will be updated.

