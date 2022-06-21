Latino police officer speaks out about alleged discrimination by the former Sheffield Lake chief

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Latino police officer and his attorney will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss what he said was “repeated workplace harassment” incidents by his former chief at the Sheffield Lake police department.

The officer, whose name is not being released yet, is the second Sheffield Lake police officer to come forward about former chief Anthony Campo.

Last fall, Officer Keith Pool, who is Black, filed a discrimination charge over a surveillance video showing Campo placing a “Ku Klux Klan” sign on Pool’s jacket and putting on a makeshift KKK hat.

Pool is the only Black police officer on the force.

“I would have rather at that point for him to have hit me in my face,” Pool told 19 News last year.

19 News has learned the Ohio Civil Rights Commission is currently investigating three claims of racial and sexual harassment against the former chief, that includes the Latino officer and Officer Pool.

Campo retired in June 2021 after 32 years in the department and eight years as chief.

