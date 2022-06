CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation said a stretch of I-90 eastbound East of downtown Cleveland was closed on Thursday afternoon due to “sign work.”

Traffic was diverted off the interstate near the East 222nd Street interchange.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-90 eastbound at E. 222nd St. is CLOSED due to sign work. Traffic will be routed off I-90 at E. 200th St. and return to I-90 at E. 222nd St. Please use an alternate route if available. pic.twitter.com/Cst23zC5tK — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) June 23, 2022

This story will be updated.

