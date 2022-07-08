2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland State University evacuated after bomb threat

(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University evacuated its campus after receiving a bomb threat on July 8.

The threat was received in its Student Center, according to a tweet from the university.

The campus was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, with bomb-sniffing dogs, campus police, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire on the scene.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

