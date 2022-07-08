Cleveland State University evacuated after bomb threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University evacuated its campus after receiving a bomb threat on July 8.

<

The threat was received in its Student Center, according to a tweet from the university.

This afternoon a bomb threat was received for the Student Center. The building is being evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Bomb sniffing dogs, CSU Police, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire are currently on the scene. Please avoid the area. — Cleveland State University (@CLE_State) July 8, 2022

The campus was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, with bomb-sniffing dogs, campus police, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire on the scene.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

