Cleveland State University evacuated after bomb threat
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University evacuated its campus after receiving a bomb threat on July 8.
The threat was received in its Student Center, according to a tweet from the university.
The campus was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, with bomb-sniffing dogs, campus police, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire on the scene.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
