Westlake man pleads not guilty to deadly drunken driving crash in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old Westlake man accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in Lakewood pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Thursday.

Franklin Kutz was indicted on the charges aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI.

Lakewood police said Kutz was driving eastbound on Clifton Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. on April 23 when he struck a vehicle driven by Josephine Sever.

According to police, Sever, 55, of Lakewood, was driving southbound on Cove Avenue and was struck when she attempted to cross over Clifton Blvd.

Sever died from her injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Kutz is out on a $50,000 bond and will be back in court on July 28.

