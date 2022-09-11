2 Strong 4 Bullies
Body found near Lake Erie shore in Lakewood

Lakewood Police
Lakewood Police
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood police confirm officers were called out Saturday evening after a passerby reported seeing a body near the Lake Erie shore.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 12000 block of Lake Avenue.

Police said the Lakewood Fire Department responded after members of the U.S. Coast Guard determined their boats could not reach the body.

Firefighters were able to collect the victim, who police said is an unidentified white man.

According to police, the victim did not have on clothing when he was pulled from the water.

The death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lakewood police.

