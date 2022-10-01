Lakewood parents say safety is priority for the football team in light of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood high school parents said their football player safety and health are the top priority on the field.

Parent Liz Maxwell was shocked when she saw Miami Dolphins player Tua Tagovailoa, Thursday night, lying on the field with his fingers frozen after suffering a concussion.

This happened just four days after Tagovailoa suffered another hard hit to the head, believed to be a concussion.

“That was very scary. We prayed right away and talked about that,” Maxwell said. “It’s their health first and foremost.”

These parents want nothing more than their sons to enjoy playing and also leave the field safe.

“It’s important that he’s fitted correctly for his helmet, his shoulder pads and everything,” Maxwell said. “We’re thankful that these coaches take that seriously.”

Parent Jonathan Schweter said Lakewood High School and its football staff take injury and concussion protocols seriously.

“I got to give the school and the coaches a lot of credit they keep an eye on these kids,” Schweter said. “They make sure they do their concussion tests, their protocols, they have a baseline they have to meet before and after games.”

These nights for the players and their parents will always be special. They’re grateful their players can leave the field safe.

“We love that our son leaves it all on the field, but the field can be done in a second and that’s OK because your health matters first and foremost,” Maxwell said.

