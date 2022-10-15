2 Strong 4 Bullies
SO CUTE: Dogs participate in Spooky Pooch Parade in Lakewood (gallery)

Dogs participate in Lakewood's Spooky Pooch Parade on Oct. 15.
Dogs participate in Lakewood's Spooky Pooch Parade on Oct. 15.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Some of the area’s finest four-legged friends showed out during the Spooky Pooch Parade in Lakewood on Saturday.

The event, which took place Oct. 15, brought area residents and their dogs in their best matching Halloween costumes for all to see.

19 News crews caught some of the best participants of the parade, which can be seen below:

The event consisted of activities such as pumpkin painting, dog games, a dog parade and a 50/50 raffle.

The event also had a costume awards ceremony, awarding the best dogs in various categories.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

