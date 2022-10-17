Lakewood residents find car windows broken over the weekend
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood police took roughly a dozen reports of car windows being broken out overnight.
Police said the spree of vandalism happened overnight between Saturday and Sunday.
The streets involved in the reports include Wyandotte Avenue, Parkway Drive and Lewis Drive.
No suspect(s) have been identified at this time.
