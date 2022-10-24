Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers offer reward to solve murder outside Garfield Heights bar

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are searching for the person responsible for a 27 year-old man’s death.

Ronnie Briggs was killed outside Showcase Bar & Grille on Sept. 25. It’s been one month since the shooting, and still no arrests.

“They haven’t been able to gather much information,” Patricia Meehan said. She is the coordinator for CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward up to $5000 for information leading to an arrest and charges.

No one is in custody, but they do have two persons of interest. They need the public’s help to find them.

“Garfield is hoping they can provide information on the shooting,” Meehan said.

Briggs’ family says he co-owns the bar. On Sept. 25, he was working security at the front door.

A large crowd of people showed up. At that point, the bar was filled to capacity.

Two men jumped the fence. Briggs tried to stop them, a fight broke out and he was shot.

“He was just doing his job. He was trying to keep the bar from going over capacity. He was trying to keep things safe,” Meehan said.

Briggs lost his life doing the right thing.

Now, police and CrimeStoppers are asking the community to do the right thing and come forward.

“We are trying to make sure that we can get these violent criminals off the streets and we do that by these tips coming in,” Meehan said.

You can call (216) 252-7463 or submit a tip at www.25crime.com. You will remain anonymous.

