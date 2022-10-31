2 hurt after suspect shoots at car in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said investigators are looking for the shooter who hurt two men early Sunday morning after gunfire struck their car.

The shooting took place around 3 a.m. near the corners of Glenwood Avenue and Dan Street.

According to police, the victims reported traveling inside a car when an unknown suspect shot at them.

The driver received multiple gunshot wounds, investigators said, and the passenger was shot at least once.

Both men went to Summa Health Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.