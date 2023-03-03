2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Mansfield business

One person died and two others were injured following a shooting at a business in Mansfield on Thursday.
One person died and two others were injured following a shooting at a business in Mansfield on Thursday.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died and two others were injured following a shooting at a business in Mansfield on Thursday.

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch said the shooting happened at 11:06 p.m. at the M & S Drive-Thru, located at 753 Springmill St.

Police said a 26-year-old man was found dead at the scene, while finding another 26-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the calf.

Officials said both were transported to Ohio Health-Mansfield.

Police learned of a 24-year-old woman who was also shot in the foot while investigating, Porch said. Officials said she left the area before police arrived.

Police said they have not identified any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to call Major Crimes Det. Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

