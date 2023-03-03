Reward offered for information on East Cleveland bar shooting suspect

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for a bar shooting that killed one person and injured 10 others.

The Sept. 5, 2022 shooting happened at the Just Us Lounge & Deli at 2:53 a.m., according to previous reports.

The victims were attending a high school reunion at the time of the shooting.

When officers arrived, several victims were transported to various hospitals.

Tyran Lewis died from his injuries at University Hospitals.

Anyone with information on the shooting or potential suspects has been asked to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162.

Tips can also be left with the Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information.

