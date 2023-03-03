2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Reward offered for information on East Cleveland bar shooting suspect

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for a bar shooting that killed one person and injured 10 others.

The Sept. 5, 2022 shooting happened at the Just Us Lounge & Deli at 2:53 a.m., according to previous reports.

RELATED: Medical examiner identifies man shot, killed outside East Cleveland bar
At least 10 shot in East Cleveland
At least 10 shot in East Cleveland((Source: WOIO))

The victims were attending a high school reunion at the time of the shooting.

When officers arrived, several victims were transported to various hospitals.

Tyran Lewis died from his injuries at University Hospitals.

Anyone with information on the shooting or potential suspects has been asked to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162.

Tips can also be left with the Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine

Latest News

Jason Johnson is a convicted sex offender who had not been registering with the Cuyahoga County...
Cleveland sex offender who traveled with chicken nuggets arraigned Friday
I-90 Eastbound crash near West 25th
Video shows Bentley race before crashing into Jeep that fatally ejected woman on I-90 in Cleveland
Video shows Bentley race before crashing into Jeep that fatally ejected woman on I-90 in...
Video shows Bentley race before crashing into Jeep that fatally ejected woman on I-90 in Cleveland
Video shows Bentley race before crashing into Jeep that fatally ejected woman on I-90 in...
Video shows Bentley race before crashing into Jeep that fatally ejected woman on I-90 in Cleveland