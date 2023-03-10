Woman arrested after shooting 26-year-old man in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was arrested after shooting a 26-year-old man early Thursday morning, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Police say, officers arrived at Haltnorth Walk Drive, around 1:20 a.m.

Officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach, police say.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals by EMS, police say.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

A woman was arrested on the scene, police say.

Police say this is a domestic violence incident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for Updates.

