Woman arrested after shooting 26-year-old man in Cleveland, police say
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was arrested after shooting a 26-year-old man early Thursday morning, according to the Cleveland Police Department.
Police say, officers arrived at Haltnorth Walk Drive, around 1:20 a.m.
Officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach, police say.
The victim was taken to University Hospitals by EMS, police say.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
A woman was arrested on the scene, police say.
Police say this is a domestic violence incident.
