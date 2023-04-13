2 Strong 4 Bullies
Murder victim found in Summit County canal

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a 24-year-old man was found in a canal behind an Akron apartment building Wednesday.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said Akron police and firefighters were called out to the 700 block of Fleming Dr. for a shooting around 5:45 p.m.

First responders pulled the victim from the water and performed CPR.

He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.

