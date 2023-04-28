2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Akron woman wanted in 2022 homicide found dead in scrapyard

Suzanne Thomas
Suzanne Thomas(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police officials on Friday confirmed detectives found the woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in 2022 dead in a scrapyard.

Officials confirmed police found the body of 33-year-old Suzanne Thomas dumped in a scrapyard near Canton Township on April 26.

Police previously issued an arrest warrant for Thomas in connection to the shooting death of 38-year-old Joseph Hall.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller previously said officers found Hall fatally shot in the chest inside a home in the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue on Nov. 30, 2022.

Gunman who killed 38-year-old man in Akron home on the loose, police say

Miller said officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officials confirmed police arrested the actual shooter, Darrell Lee Antwan Buchanan, on Dec. 13, 2022.

Police confirmed Buchanan remains in the Summit County Jail.

Officials have not identified the cause of Thomas’s death.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

