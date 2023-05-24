7-year-old girl shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A seven-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after being shot in the head.

Cleveland police responded to the home in the 3300 block of E. 128th Street just before 9 a.m.

This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS transported the child to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

