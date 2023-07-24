1 killed, 2 hurt in separate Downtown Cleveland shootings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating three different shootings in Downtown Cleveland that resulted in one person’s death and two people being injured.

The first shooting occurred at 1 a.m. at the intersection of E. 9th Street and Bolivar Road, near Progressive Field.

Cleveland Police found 24-year-old Anthony Blackwell dead in a bullet-ridden car.

Cleveland EMS confirmed the second shooting, which occurred at 1:54 a.m. at the intersection of E. 9th Street and Prospect Avenue, sent a 22-year-old man to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

Cleveland Police confirmed the third shooting, which occurred at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Old River Road, sent an unknown man to the hospital.

That third victim’s current condition is unknown.

