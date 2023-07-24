2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 killed, 2 hurt in separate Downtown Cleveland shootings

A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.
A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating three different shootings in Downtown Cleveland that resulted in one person’s death and two people being injured.

1 killed, 2 hurt in separate Downtown Cleveland shootings(Source: WOIO)

The first shooting occurred at 1 a.m. at the intersection of E. 9th Street and Bolivar Road, near Progressive Field.

Cleveland Police found 24-year-old Anthony Blackwell dead in a bullet-ridden car.

Cleveland EMS confirmed the second shooting, which occurred at 1:54 a.m. at the intersection of E. 9th Street and Prospect Avenue, sent a 22-year-old man to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

Cleveland Police confirmed the third shooting, which occurred at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Old River Road, sent an unknown man to the hospital.

That third victim’s current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

