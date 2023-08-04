Crocker Park welcomes new crime-fighting robot security guard

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Crocker Park has a new crime-fighting robot, weighing in at 420 lbs., SAM is equipped with artificial intelligence to keep visitors and employees safe.

“He’s our secret agent man,” said Stacey Schmidt, Vice President of Marketing at Crocker Park. “He’s a new team member to our security team here at Crocker Park.”

The new security guard works 24 hours a day rain or shine, patrolling nine different routes.

“It’s just an added tool for our security team to have backup opportunity to check cameras, videos, footage if something ever were to happen which it doesn’t happen very often ever here.”

SAM’s AI algorithms enable him to detect anomalies and issue real-time alerts to the on-site security team. He’s on the lookout for thefts, fires, vandalism, car crashes, and more.

“I was surprised when we first walked up,” said shopper Colt Eberling. “I had no idea what it was until I started reading it, it’s at least labeled nicely so you can kind of tell what’s going on there but yeah that’s what the kids said they thought it was a robot from Star Wars.”

“As long as it’s used in the right way everybody’s talking about AI now but that’s a good purpose, you don’t use AI just to write papers for students,” said shopper Andrea Hubbard.

Don’t worry, SAM is not taking anybody’s job. Crocker Park still has 15 full-time security guards and there’s always a human being working behind the scenes.

SAM has some pretty cool features though like 360-degree video, license plate recognition, and thermal imaging.

“It was a bit off-putting I think I was just like okay, what is this? And then of course I read it, reading is fundamental and I’m like oh it’s for our safety which is interesting now a robot is keeping us safe that is interesting to me,” said shopper Ron Hubbard.

“I think you know it’s great as long as it’s being used the right way,” said Eberling.

SAM also has an emergency red button. If someone is in trouble you can push it and you’ll be connected to a security guard.

Stacy Stephens, EVP and Chief Client Officer at Knightscopes told 19 News the K5 Autonomous Security Robot reduced crime by 46% according to the Huntington Park Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.