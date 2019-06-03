Mother of Tamir Rice confronts Cleveland police union for their support of officer who shot 12-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, delivered petition directly to the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association for their backing of Timothy Loehmann.
Rice took the petition containing over 170,000 signatures to CPPA President Jeff Follmer late Monday morning.
The petition calls for the police union to stop defending former Cleveland cop Timothy Loehmann.
This was the second time Rice attempted to deliver the petition. She tried to deliver the list to Follmer in May, but she said the union president stated, “I don’t want them.”
Since then, hundreds of calls were made to the CPPA headquarters demanding the Follmer drop his efforts to have Loehmann rehired, according to Rice.
“I want the police to approach our women and children with respect,” Rice stated. “At the end of the day, CPPA’s interest is to protect the police, regardless of officer misconduct, and that is in conflict with reform efforts and public trust."
Rice’s Twelve-year-old son, who was carrying an Airsoft pellet gun, was shot on Nov. 22, 2014 after being confronted at Cudell Recreation Center playground by Loehmann and Officer Frank Garmback.
He was pronounced dead on Nov. 23, 2014.
Loehmann was eventually fired from the department in May 2017; not for his role in the shooting, but for lying on a portion of his hiring application.
Garmback drove the police cruiser with Loehmann to the scene and served a suspension for his role in the incident.
Rice added, “I’m pursuing all avenues to block Loehmann and officers like him so that they are never able to trouble Ohio again.”
The Cleveland police investigation determined that the shooting was “reasonable and within guidelines.”
Since the shooting, Rice has become a national symbol of police brutality against African-Americans. His name and face have been memorialized on clothes, highlighted in works of art, and featured in a poem penned by George Clooney.
