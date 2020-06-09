Cedar Point plans to reopen in July with restrictions

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point is planning to reopen in July, but of course, with some restrictions and even limited capacity.
The park is expected to open with limited capacity on July 9.
This means that the park will only allow Gold and Platinum season passholders to enter the park.
Beginning July 11 the park will open to Cedar Point Resorts guests and 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders.
Those who use daily tickets will be allowed to visit the park at a later time.
“The safety of all of our guests and associates has always been, and will always be our top priority. We’re looking forward to returning to summertime fun in a safe and healthy manner,” said Jason McClure, vice president, and general manager of Cedar Point. “We’ve implemented new safety protocols throughout the property that align with the recommendations of health and safety experts. With that guidance, we’re ready and excited to welcome our guests and associates back to Cedar Point.”
Below are some of the changes that guests may see during the 2020 season:
- A new online reservation system to manage capacity and facilitate appropriate social distancing;
- A health screen and temperature check before each guest, associate or vendor enters the park;
- New social distancing protocols throughout the parks;
- The requirement for guests, associates, and vendors to wear masks as directed by protocols;
- An abundance of hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the parks; and
- Increased cleaning and sanitization procedures of all high-touch areas throughout the parks.
