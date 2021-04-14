30 days in jail for former Cuyahoga County corrections officer convicted of 2 criminal charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Cuyahoga County corrections officer convicted of tampering with records and dereliction of duty was sentenced Wednesday morning to 30 days in jail.
Martin Devring was the corrections officer on duty Aug. 28, 2018 when he failed to secure a portion of the facility and falsified record logs by stating the entire pod was secure, when, in fact, an inmate was in medical distress.
Prosecutors said the inmate, Joseph Arquillo, had overdosed on opioids and died later that day at MetroHealth Medical Center.
