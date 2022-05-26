2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Lacerations discovered on head, body of woman who was found dead in Slavic Village house

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police released new details on Thursday afternoon from the investigation into the disappearance of a 25-year-old woman and the discovery of her body in a vacant Slavic Village neighborhood house.

According to investigators, the woman, who has since been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Anastasia Hamilton, was found dead just before 4 p.m. on May 25 on a couch inside an East 54th Street house.

Witnesses contact police after discovering body of Anastasia Hamilton

Police said they discovered lacerations and abrasions to her head, torso, and other extremities.

Hamilton, a Medina County resident, was last seen “under suspicious circumstances” on May 21 in a Terminal Tower parking garage with a male who has since been identified.

The missing persons report was filed on May 23, Cleveland police said.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released a cause or manner of death, but the Cleveland Division of Police said homicide detectives are continuing the investigation.

Police have not publicly announced any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 216-623-5464. A $5,000 cash reward is being offered for helpful information.

This is a developing story.

