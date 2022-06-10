2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police distribute free gun locks to Lakewood residents

Gun locks available in Lakewood(Source: Lakewood police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Free firearm safety locks are available to Lakewood residents as part of a bun violence awareness campaign.

City officials said 200 basic gun locks will be distributed to anybody who requests one from the Lakewood Police Department.

“Keeping guns unloaded and locked with ammunition stored separately is essential to prevent gun violence,” Lakewood police shared on Facebook.

As part of the campaign for Gun Violence Awareness, the Lakewood Police Department purchased 200 basic gun locks for...

Posted by City of Lakewood, Ohio - Municipal Government on Thursday, June 9, 2022

The Lakewood Police Department’s offering comes just says before Senate Bill 215 turns into Ohio’s new conceal-carry law.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

