$1M bond set for 4th suspect in murder of Lakewood man

Victor Huff (Source: Facebook)
Victor Huff (Source: Facebook)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The fourth suspect accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday morning.

The judge ordered Lavell Taylor, 28, held on a $1 million bond.

Lavell Taylor
Lavell Taylor

Victor Huff was reported missing to Lakewood police on Aug. 3. Lakewood Police Captain Gary Stone said Huff’s wife grew worried when he did not return phone calls or text messages.

Victor Huff
Victor Huff

Huff’s body was found wrapped in a tarp at Train and Richner Avenues on Cleveland’s West Side on Aug 4 and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner positively identified him on Aug. 5.

The medical examiner said Huff died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Besides Taylor, Cleveland police charged two other men and one woman in connection with Huff’s murder.

Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, all pleaded not guilty to murder at their arraignment Wednesday,

Terrence Burnett
Terrence Burnett
Harry Houston
Harry Houston
Tessa Raczynski
Tessa Raczynski

Burnett is being held on a $1 million bond, Houston is being held on a $1,500,000 bond and Raczynski is being held on a $1 million bond.

