Couple accused of shooting, robbing Lakewood man arrested

Amaris Ybarra and Lajayden Neals
Amaris Ybarra and Lajayden Neals(Fairview Police)
By Brian Koster and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people indicted for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11 have been arrested, according to Fairview Park police.

Police said their investigation and tips indicated that 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra had left the area to avoid arrest.

On Thursday night, police said the U.S. Marshals located Neals and Ybarra near a relative’s house in Abilene, Texas and arrested them.

They are currently in the custody of the Taylor County, Texas jail awaiting move to Ohio to appear in court on our charges.

The Lakewood man was shot after going to meet a woman he met online, according to Fairview Park police.

At the time of the incident Neals and Ybarra lived at the Fairview Village Apartments complex but have since abandoned their residence.

Neals and Ybarra were indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury, according to Fairview Park police.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

