Mansfield murder suspect arrested in South Carolina

Nathan J. Olsen
Nathan J. Olsen(Source: Mansfield police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nathan Olsen, 40, has been arrested in South Carolina in connection with an Oct. 22, 2022 Mansfield murder.

According to police, Olsen is accused of murdering Antonyo Powell, 20, on Antibus Place in Mansfield.

On Tuesday around 7 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) alongside marshals in South Carolina, served a warrant to arrest Olsen in Fountain Inn, South Carolina.

Anyone with further information on the investigation is asked to call Detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470.

