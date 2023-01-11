Mansfield murder suspect arrested in South Carolina

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nathan Olsen, 40, has been arrested in South Carolina in connection with an Oct. 22, 2022 Mansfield murder.

According to police, Olsen is accused of murdering Antonyo Powell, 20, on Antibus Place in Mansfield.

On Tuesday around 7 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) alongside marshals in South Carolina, served a warrant to arrest Olsen in Fountain Inn, South Carolina.

Anyone with further information on the investigation is asked to call Detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470.

