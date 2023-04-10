2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Judge quashes deposition of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

WARNING: The contents of this story may be disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Don Wright)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WOIO) - A judge in the Harris County District Court quashed Monday’s deposition of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson.

Watson was previously scheduled to give an oral deposition in the 25th sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him by a licensed massage therapist.

The 25th lawsuit, filed against Watson on Oct. 13, 2022, was filed by Anissah M. Nguyen and the Universal Law Group on behalf of “Jane Doe”.

The lawsuit alleged that Watson attempted to solicit sexually-related acts, including intercourse with the plaintiff during a massage session in December 2020.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson faces 25th sexual misconduct lawsuit by massage therapist

The motion filed in the Harris County District Court to quash the deposition say Watson and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, would not be available for the April 10 deposition.

The motion also said the alleged victim’s counsel did not provide reasonably accommodate Watson and his legal counsel in multiple attempts to reschedule the deposition.

Watson has denied wrongdoing since his arrival to Cleveland, including during his introductory press conference in March 2022.

Deshaun Watson denies allegations

Watson issued an apology prior to taking the field in the Browns first preseason game last year.

Two grand juries previously declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges following the lawsuits.

Watson served an 11-game suspension last season and was given a $5 million fine.

RELATED: Deshaun Watson maintains innocence, NFL issues 11-game suspension to Cleveland Browns quarterback

According to a previous report from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times, the QB met with ‘at least’ 66 different women between the span of 2019 and 2021, including the 24 women who filed lawsuits against him. Watson has since a majority of those lawsuits.

19 News reached out to the attorneys for both Watson and the plaintiff for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between...
Cleveland Browns announce first-ever fan cruise experience
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson to be deposed in sexual misconduct lawsuit
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton watches during the second half of an NFL football game...
Cam Newton has ‘grown to admire’ Deshaun Watson, would be willing to back him up
Cleveland Browns Helmet Logo
Browns lose WR Michael Woods for season