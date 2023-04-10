Judge quashes deposition of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WOIO) - A judge in the Harris County District Court quashed Monday’s deposition of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson.

Watson was previously scheduled to give an oral deposition in the 25th sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him by a licensed massage therapist.

The 25th lawsuit, filed against Watson on Oct. 13, 2022, was filed by Anissah M. Nguyen and the Universal Law Group on behalf of “Jane Doe”.

The lawsuit alleged that Watson attempted to solicit sexually-related acts, including intercourse with the plaintiff during a massage session in December 2020.

The motion filed in the Harris County District Court to quash the deposition say Watson and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, would not be available for the April 10 deposition.

The motion also said the alleged victim’s counsel did not provide reasonably accommodate Watson and his legal counsel in multiple attempts to reschedule the deposition.

Watson has denied wrongdoing since his arrival to Cleveland, including during his introductory press conference in March 2022.

Deshaun Watson denies allegations

Watson issued an apology prior to taking the field in the Browns first preseason game last year.

Two grand juries previously declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges following the lawsuits.

Watson served an 11-game suspension last season and was given a $5 million fine.

According to a previous report from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times, the QB met with ‘at least’ 66 different women between the span of 2019 and 2021, including the 24 women who filed lawsuits against him. Watson has since a majority of those lawsuits.

19 News reached out to the attorneys for both Watson and the plaintiff for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

