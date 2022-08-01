What’s next after 23 of 24 civil lawsuits settled against Deshaun Watson?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will sit out the first six games of the season, after the NFL disciplinary officer’s decision came down Monday morning.

Twenty-four accusers came forward in Watson’s case, alleging sexual assault or misconduct.

Now we’ve learned only one civil lawsuit remains open.

According to an attorney for the accusers, three more cases were settled late Sunday night.

19 Investigates looked through the 24 civil lawsuits filed against Watson in Harris County, Texas.

Most of them are under “Jane Doe.”

Now most of these cases are listed as “disposed” after 23 out of 24 civil lawsuits have now settled.

This is likely the end of what we will hear from Watson’s accusers, with confidential settlements in all but one case.

Cleveland attorney Jared Klebanow, who was not affiliated with the case, gave us his takeaway on the last 24 hours.

“I do think Deshaun Watson’s camp is interested in closure and him and his attorney have to understand that as long as these civil lawsuits continue, he’ll be getting talked about and getting pressed. The NFL doesn’t want that and I don’t think Deshaun Watson wants that, so by settling these three recent cases overnight, I think he has one left and it will not surprise me if that case resolves before trial,” he said.

We reached out to Tony Buzbee, the attorney for Watson’s accusers.

He released the following statement:

“After lengthy and intense negotiations, I can confirm that, late last night, our team resolved three of the four remaining civil cases with Deshaun Watson. We will continue to discuss the remaining case with Watson’s legal team, as appropriate.

This case started because one woman had the fortitude to step forward and make her voice heard. Her courage inspired many others with the same experience. None of this saga would have occurred without that one brave voice. One person can make a difference.

I have been asked repeatedly about my thoughts in regard to the NFL’s proceeding with Deshaun Watson. Although some of my clients do have strong feelings in that regard, I have nothing meaningful to say about that process. I’ve said in the beginning that the civil process and the NFL’s disciplinary process are very different. My role was to advance the cause of my clients, in civil court—nothing more. I’ve done that. I am extremely proud of these women and our legal team’s efforts. The settlements are confidential. I won’t comment further on them.”

