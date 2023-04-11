CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire confirmed the duo of suspects responsible for setting a car and house ablaze are on the loose with a reward out for their arrest.

The arson happened on Arabella Road, just north of Euclid, around 8 p.m. on March 30, Cleveland Fire said.

The suspects lit a gray 2018 Honda Accord on fire, and the flames spread to the house, according to Cleveland Fire.

Cleveland Fire said its arson investigators need the community to help identify the suspects, and there’s a reward of up to $2,500 is available for information leading to an arrest.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by Cleveland Fire:

Cleveland arson: $2,500 reward for arrest of suspects who lit up car that caught house on fire (Cleveland Fire)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this arson, call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 to give your tips.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

