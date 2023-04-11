2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Cleveland arson: $2,500 reward for arrest of suspects who lit up car that caught house on fire

Cleveland arson: $2,500 reward for arrest of suspects who lit up car that caught house on fire
Cleveland arson: $2,500 reward for arrest of suspects who lit up car that caught house on fire(Cleveland Fire)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire confirmed the duo of suspects responsible for setting a car and house ablaze are on the loose with a reward out for their arrest.

The arson happened on Arabella Road, just north of Euclid, around 8 p.m. on March 30, Cleveland Fire said.

The suspects lit a gray 2018 Honda Accord on fire, and the flames spread to the house, according to Cleveland Fire.

Cleveland Fire said its arson investigators need the community to help identify the suspects, and there’s a reward of up to $2,500 is available for information leading to an arrest.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by Cleveland Fire:

Cleveland arson: $2,500 reward for arrest of suspects who lit up car that caught house on fire
Cleveland arson: $2,500 reward for arrest of suspects who lit up car that caught house on fire(Cleveland Fire)
Cleveland arson: $2,500 reward for arrest of suspects who lit up car that caught house on fire
Cleveland arson: $2,500 reward for arrest of suspects who lit up car that caught house on fire(Cleveland Fire)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this arson, call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 to give your tips.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

2 toddlers in critical condition, 2 adults injured after 2-vehicle crash in Cleveland, police say
Terry Francona
Terry Francona
W. 82nd Street and Brinsmade Avenue
Several injured when stolen car crashes into minivan on Cleveland’s West Side
Mogadore Police (file photo)
Mogadore High School, library locked down after spent .40 caliber shell found nearby, police say