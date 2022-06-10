2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson due in court for murder warrant

Donald Jackson-Gates
Donald Jackson-Gates(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday morning during a Cleveland Municipal Court hearing.

Lawsuit against former Cleveland mayor pending as great-grandson faces murder accusation

Donald Jackson-Gates was arrested on Tuesday on a murder warrant stemming from the May fatal shooting of Chris’Shon Jaquez Coleman in a neighborhood on Cleveland’s East side.

Police said officers were initially dispatched to Quincy Avenue for reports of shots fired in the area.

Investigators first found a large crowd of people at the scene. Coleman was later discovered with gunshot wounds on the front step of a complex nearby.

EMS pronounced the 20-year-old victim dead at the scene.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side

Latest News

19 News
Reckless driver knocked off stolen dirt bike by East Cleveland police
Gun locks available in Lakewood
Police distribute free gun locks to Lakewood residents
Sir'Truce Bender arrested after dirt bike chse from East Cleveland into Cleveland proper
Reckless driver knocked off stolen dirt bike by East Cleveland police
College Station Police respond to fatal crash
Elyria Police arrest drunk driver suspected in a hit and run where teen victim was seriously injured