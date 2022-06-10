Great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson due in court for murder warrant
Jun. 10, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday morning during a Cleveland Municipal Court hearing.
Donald Jackson-Gates was arrested on Tuesday on a murder warrant stemming from the May fatal shooting of Chris’Shon Jaquez Coleman in a neighborhood on Cleveland’s East side.
Police said officers were initially dispatched to Quincy Avenue for reports of shots fired in the area.
Investigators first found a large crowd of people at the scene. Coleman was later discovered with gunshot wounds on the front step of a complex nearby.
EMS pronounced the 20-year-old victim dead at the scene.
